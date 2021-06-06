Lopez managed 19 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Saturday's 115-107 loss to Brooklyn.

Lopez was able to go to work inside the paint against the undersized Nets lineup, scoring an efficient 19 points. In what has been an interesting change of pace for the veteran, he appears to have gone away from his perimeter game, something that he has relied upon so heavily for the past few years. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for his impact on the defensive end of the floor as he failed to record a single defensive stat. That area is going to have to improve if the Bucks hope to steal Game 2 on Monday.