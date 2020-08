Lopez finished with 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds, one block and one steal in 33 minutes of Thursday's 111-96 Game 2 win against Orlando.

Lopez made half his shots from deep as he and his team bounced back from a rough Game 1; he scored just five points in 30 minutes on Tuesday. The veteran big man has the ability to go off from deep and is a steady source of blocks, but consistency has been an issue for him all year long.