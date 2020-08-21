Lopez finished with 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds, one block and one steal in 33 minutes of a 111-96 win against Orlando on Thursday.

Lopez made half his shots from deep as his team bounced back from a rough start to the playoffs to take game two. Lopez has shown the ability to go off from deep, and has also proven to be a solid secondary option to superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Like the rest of his team, Lopez had an off night in game one, in large part due to his poor shooting. But now that he's put that game in the rear, he and his team can look to take control of the series in game three on Saturday.