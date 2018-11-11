Lopez posted 20 points (6-12 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and three blocks in 37 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee's loss to Los Angeles.

Lopez's renaissance as a big man who lives behind the arc is nothing short of remarkable. In 37 minutes of playing time, the vet attempted 12 shots from three-point range and knocked down six of them. The attempts marked a season-high, but what it's most notable that he didn't register a field-goal attempt from inside the arc. According to Cleaning the Glass, he has attempted 16-percent of his shots from within four feet of the basket, compared to 70-percent from beyond the three-point line. These developments are enough reason to keep tabs on him from a game-to-game basis but don't rely on him to a be a consistent producer.