Bucks' Brook Lopez: Scores 20 points in Friday's win

Lopez recorded 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 122-107 win over the Mavericks.

Lopez amassed at least 20 points for the ninth time through 54 appearances this season. The 30-year-old hasn't missed a single contest yet in 2018-19. Moreover, his rare skillset as a three-point shooter and rim protector makes him a perfect fit for a system in which those elements are staples on their respective ends.