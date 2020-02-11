Bucks' Brook Lopez: Scores 20, swats three in win
Lopez supplied 20 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three blocks, two rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Monday's win over Sacramento.
Lopez appears to be back on track after seeming out of sorts for much of the season. While his overall averages would indicate that he's taken a step back, Lopez's averaging 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 blocks, 1.6 assists and 1.4 threes in 29.8 minutes per game in through five February games. More importantly, he's shooting 54.4 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three in that stretch. Lopez could be a solid buy-low candidate, especially if he's able to keep shooting the ball well.
