Lopez amassed 21 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five blocks, four rebounds and two steals in 19 minutes during Saturday's 131-123 win over the Kings.

Lopez has been absolutely incredible through these first two scrimmages. He has been a terror on both ends of the court, with his offensive contributions being the most surprising given that he was having a down year on that end prior to the league being suspended back in mid-March. If Lopez can continue to provide such ample two-way production, it will solidify Milwaukee's status as a top-notch title contender while making himself all the more valuable for fantasy purposes.