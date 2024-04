Lopez recorded 22 points (8-13 FG, 6-7 3Pt), three assists, two blocks and one rebound in 29 minutes in Tuesday's 125-108 loss to the Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Though Lopez drilled a season-high six three-pointers, his rebound production was conspicuously absent. His one rebound matched a season low for Lopez, who has seen a noticeable drop in the category during his 16th NBA campaign.