Lopez accumulated 24 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 24 minutes during Friday's 141-133 win over the Rockets.

The 33-year-old's 24 points were the most he's scored since April 3. Before Friday's impressive performance, Lopez was averaging just 7.7 points over his past three games, so fantasy owners shouldn't expect this type of scoring performance consistently moving forward. Still, Lopez has at least one block in 13 out of his last 14 games, so the 13-year center should continue providing elite blocks along with low-end points, rebounds and three-pointers the rest of the way.