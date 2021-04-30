Lopez collected 15 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in a 143-136 loss to the Rockets on Thursday.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo tweaking his ankle early in the first quarter and not returning, Lopez got more opportunities in the post. The center scored in double figures for the seventh time in his last nine games and has averaged 14.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks over that span. Lopez could see additional scoring chances if Antetokounmpo is forced to miss additional time.