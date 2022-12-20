Lopez finished with 30 points (12-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 128-119 win over the Pelicans.

Even though Giannis Antetokounmpo grabbed most of the headlines after pouring in 42 points in his return to action, Lopez's game can't be overlooked -- aside from recording his best effort of the season in the scoring column, he also looked active on the glass and was his usual disruptive presence on the defensive end. The veteran big man is having one of the best seasons of his carer in 2022-23, and he's averaging 12.7, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game in December.