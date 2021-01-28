Lopez scored 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with seven rebounds and one block across 32 minutes in a 115-108 win over Toronto on Wednesday.

The center eclipsed his season scoring average in the first half, going into halftime with 12 points. Lopez has scored in double digits in his fifth straight game despite scoring at the lowest rate of his career with 10.1 points per game this year. The center is gathering rebounds at his highest clip since 2016 with 5.2 boards per contest and has grabbed seven or more rebounds in four of his last six games.