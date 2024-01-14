Lopez ended Saturday's 129-118 win over Golden State with 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 34 minutes.

Lopez handed out a season-high six assists in the win, a nice bonus for anyone rostering the veteran center. He is currently sitting at 2.8 blocks per game for the season, buoying his overall fantasy value. Outside of blocks, he doesn't offer a ton of upside, averaging 12.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 three-pointers. With that said, he is a clear must-roster player across all formats, although he does offer far more upside when it comes to category leagues.