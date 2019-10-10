Bucks' Brook Lopez: Second strong preseason showing
Lopez contributed 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one block across 20 minutes during the Bucks' 133-99 preseason win over the Jazz on Wednesday.
Lopez supplied his second straight double-digit scoring effort to open preseason, turning in a highly efficient effort from the field. The veteran big man returned to the Bucks on a four-year, $52 million deal this past offseason as Milwaukee looks to make another run at an NBA title, and he'll look to serve as a key complementary piece while sharing the center position with his brother, Robin.
