Bucks' Brook Lopez: Shooting woes persist in loss

Lopez posted three points (1-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes during Monday's 120-116 loss to the Mavericks.

Lopez has scored in double-figures just once this month, shooting an abysmal 28.8 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from beyond the arc. While he's blocking shots (1.7) and grabbing rebounds (5.1) at a rate consistent with last season, fantasy owners who drafted Lopez with the expectation of improvement during his second season under coach Mike Budenholzer have to be disappointed. Lopez will look to get back on track during Thursday's home game against the Lakers -- the team he played for prior to joining Milwaukee.