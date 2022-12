Lopez (rest) is expected to take the floor Saturday versus the Hornets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Lopez was considered questionable for the evening's contest as he considered a rest night for the first time all year, but it appears the veteran big man will likely give it a go. He figures to start alongside Bobby Portis in the frontcourt with Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) getting the night off.