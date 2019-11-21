Bucks' Brook Lopez: Solid all-around performance
Lopez had 12 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 135-127 win at Atlanta.
Lopez couldn't register back-to-back double-doubles, but delivered a solid contribution across the board and on both ends of the court. The veteran center has also made at least one three in all but one of this appearances thus far, and his ability to stretch the floor is a key component of Milwaukee's offense. He should remain as a starter ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Trail Blazers.
