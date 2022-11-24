Lopez provided 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 loss to the Bulls.

Lopez continues to have a strong season as the Bucks' starting center and is making a big impact on both ends of the floor, something that would've been unthinkable one season ago. He's posting his best figures since the days he was with the Nets, and he's also averaging a career-best 2.6 blocks per contest. Over his last nine appearances, Lopez has averaged 18.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from deep.