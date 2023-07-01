Lopez has agreed to return to the Bucks on a two-year, $48 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Lopez was one of the hottest free agents on the market with several rumored suitors. However, he opted to return to Milwaukee in the end. After back surgery in the 2021-22 season, Lopez returned to form in 2022-23. The 35-year-old big man averaged 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals, 2.5 blocks and 1.7 triples across 30.4 minutes in 78 games. His block average was a career high, and he ended up second in Defensive Player of the Year voting. He projects to again be a valuable piece for the Bucks in the upcoming season.