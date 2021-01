Lopez posted 12 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and three rebounds in 26 minutes during Sunday's 129-115 win over the Hawks.

Lopez has scored in double-digits in each of the past four games, averaging 12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 31.8 minutes. His rebounding continues to be inconsistent, but he's a nice source of threes and blocks.