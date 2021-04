Lopez posted 18 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks in Wednesday's win over Minnesota.

Lopez needed only 23 minutes to put together one of his better all-around efforts of late, as he grabbed his most rebounds in any contest since March 27. The big man had multiple blocks and steals in the same game for only the second time since the All-Star break.