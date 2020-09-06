Lopez finished with 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five boards, two assists, one block and one steal, in 42 minutes of a 118-115 overtime win against Miami on Sunday.

Lopez entered the fourth quarter with just two points on the night, but he got hot in the fourth, dropping double-digits as the Bucks hung close to send the game to overtime and ultimately claw out the win. It wasn't Lopez's best scoring night, but it was enough to help get the job done and extend the series to Tuesday's Game 5.