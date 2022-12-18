Lopez amassed 18 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 26 minutes during Saturday's 123-97 victory over Utah.

Lopez was coming off an ugly performance against the Grizzlies with just four points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) across 18 minutes Thursday, but he bounced back admirably here and looked active on both ends of the court, registering multiple blocks and attacking the glass while also delivering his best scoring output since Nov. 23, when he scored 20 points in a loss to the Bulls. Despite the solid outing here, Lopez is expected to see his offensive numbers regress when sharing the court alongside Jrue Holiday, Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Khris Middleton (knee).