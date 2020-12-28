Lopez scored just six points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with two rebounds, two blocks and a steal in Sunday's loss to the Knicks.

It's been an awful start to the year for Lopez, who's averaging just 7.0 points across three games so far. Typically a reliable source of threes, he's made only a single one thus far, which is troubling for a guy whose fantasy value derives largely from his unconventional threes-and-blocks package. He's also played only around 20 minutes in each of the last two games, which is a departure from the norm. That said, both were blowouts, so Lopez may just have gotten a veteran's rest in those largely uncontested games. There's no reason to panic yet, but if he doesn't pick it up in the next week or so, the time may come for fantasy managers to make some hard choices.