Lopez registered 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during Sunday's 117-111 win over Washington.

Lopez drilled three triples for a second straight game, and he continues to showcase his skills as a rim protector. He's registered at least one block in four of his last five contests. Lopez is averaging 20.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.0 blocks over his last seven appearances.