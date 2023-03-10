Lopez finished Thursday's 118-113 victory over the Nets with 24 points (10-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, nine blocks and one steal over 36 minutes.

Lopez came up one block short of posting what would've been the first triple-double with points, rebounds and blocks since Anthony Davis accomplished that feat in 2018. The big man continues to have an excellent season and is averaging 15.2 points, his highest mark since the 2016-17 campaign, with 6.6 rebounds and a career-high 2.5 blocks per contest. Lopez is also on a run of nine straight games with double-digit scoring figures, a span in which he's averaged 21.6 points per game.