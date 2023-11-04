Lopez recorded 13 points (4-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt), eight blocks, five rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes in Friday's 110-105 win over the Knicks.

Though Lopez had gotten off to a slow start to the 2023-24 campaign and is now shooting just 40 percent from the field after Friday's game, fantasy managers can't complain too much after he posted huge numbers in the blocks and three-pointers categories. He had swatted just two shots through the Bucks' first four games, but after turning away eight shots Friday, he's now averaging 2.0 per game on the campaign.