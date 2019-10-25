Bucks' Brook Lopez: Swats five blocks in opener
Lopez provided 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five blocks, three assists, and two rebounds in 27 minutes during Thursday's 117-111 win over the Rockets.
Lopez was right at the rim waiting for James Harden and company, even showcasing his ability to effectively cover two guys at once on occasion. Lopez even stepped up in the latter stages of the fourth quarter after Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out, scoring some clutch buckets out of the post. Milwaukee boasts a deep center rotation, which will likely allow coach Mike Budenholzer to keep Lopez fresh as the season progresses. Nevertheless, he's crucial defensively for a team that hangs their hat on that end, and he sinks enough threes to make opposing defenses think twice about packing the paint and leaving him open.
