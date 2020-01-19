Bucks' Brook Lopez: Swats five in winning effort

Lopez finished with 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five blocks and four assists across 26 minutes Saturday in the Bucks' 117-97 win over the Nets.

Lopez's scoring upside is capped while he shares the floor with the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton -- he's reached the teens in points just once in his last 11 outings -- but he continues to reward fantasy managers with huge output in the blocks category. He's rejected nine shots over his last two games alone and has supplied four or more blocks 11 times this season.