Bucks' Brook Lopez: Swats five shots Friday

Lopez recorded 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five blocks, three rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes Friday against Washington.

Lopez provides a rare mix of three's and blocks, evidenced by his 12 blocks and seven threes over the past three games. While he doesn't provide much in the way of tertiary production, the veteran center is averaging 12.2 points and 1.9 blocks per game and has made at least one three-pointer in each game this season.