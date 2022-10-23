Lopez logged nine points (3-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, five blocks and two steals across 29 minutes during Saturday's 125-105 win over the Rockets.

Lopez drained three triples but was otherwise quiet on the offensive end. However, he came up big as a defender, rejecting five of Houston's shots and notching two thefts. Lopez has a unique skill set at center -- he can get you lots of blocks and is a nice source of triples from the position but puts up the rebound numbers of a small forward.