Lopez finished with 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four blocks, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes in Friday's 110-102 loss to the 76ers.

Coming off an injury plagued 2021-22 campaign, Lopez's resurgence has been a major part of the Bucks' 11-4 start to the season in spite of the continued absence of Khris Middleton (wrist). In addition to averaging 16.3 points -- his best mark since 2016-17 -- and a career-high 2.5 triples per game, Lopez has also been a menace in the paint on defense. He's now averaging 2.6 blocks per game, more than half of a block better than Anthony Davis, Ivica Zubac and Bol Bol for the top mark in the NBA.