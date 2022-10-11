Lopez will not play in Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Barring an additional report to the contrary, it's pretty safe to assume the veteran big man is just getting a breather in this one. Lopez and Bobby Portis remain the primary tandem down low for the Bucks entering the 2022-23 campaign, with Lopez hopefully slated for a larger contribution this season after dressing for just 13 contests in 2021-22 due to injury. Milwaukee notably has back-to-back preseason contests to close it out, so Lopez could be back in action as soon as Wednesday.