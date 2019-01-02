Bucks' Brook Lopez: Three-point barrage continues

Lopez scored a team-high 25 points (7-13 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding three rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 121-98 win over the Pistons.

For the second straight game, Lopez drained seven three-pointers, and he's now averaging a career-high 2.6 a game. While the veteran center added three-point range to his arsenal just a couple of seasons ago, the Bucks have turned him into a full-fledged stretch big to help spread the floor for the team's other shooters.