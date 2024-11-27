Lopez chipped in 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 win over the Heat.

The veteran center did what he does best, recording at least three blocks and three three-pointers in the same game for the fourth time in the last seven contests. Over that stretch, Lopez is averaging 17.0 points, 5.9 boards, 2.9 threes, 2.6 rejections, 1.9 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 59.5 percent from the floor and a blistering 51.3 percent (20-for-39) from beyond the arc.