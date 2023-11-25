Lopez finished Friday's 131-128 victory over the Wizards with 39 points (14-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals over 32 minutes.

Lopez had a hot hand throughout the close contest, missing just three of his 17 shot attempts and draining all seven of his free-throw tries. The veteran center's 39 points tied the career-best mark that he originally established while playing for the Nets way back in 2011. Lopez didn't score more than 16 points in any of his first 14 games this season, but he's exploded for 67 total points during his past two contests, making an absurd 26 of 35 field-goal tries (74.3 percent) over that span.