Lopez posted 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 23 minutes during Thursday's 124-117 win over the Sixers.

Lopez scored in double figures for the sixth time in his last nine games, averaging 15.2 points per game during that stretch. The majority of the seven-footer's damage has been done from beyond the arc, shooting 44.2 percent from three. The four made threes Thursday tied Lopez's season high, a mark he has reached just four times this season.