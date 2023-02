Lopez supplied 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds and four blocks across 36 minutes during Sunday's 104-101 win over the Suns.

Lopez led the team in rebounds and blocks while finishing second in scoring en route to a double-double performance in a winning effort. Lopez has tallied at least 20 points and 10 rebounds on five occasions this year.