Lopez was ejected from Monday's game against the Kings after being assessed a fighting foul, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports. He recorded 23 points (9-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 37 minutes.
Lopez and Trey Lyles were in the middle of a scuffle following a hard foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the game was already well in hand at this point. Lopez continues to play at a high level on both ends of the court and has scored 20-plus points in three of his last four contests while also swatting away at least three shots in each of these matchups.
