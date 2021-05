Lopez generated 18 points (9-10 FG), six rebounds and a blocked shot across 27 minutes in Saturday's 122-108 win over the Heat.

Lopez effectively neutralized Bam Adebayo, which will be crucial if the Bucks end up meeting the Heat again in the first round. The veteran's output is tempered somewhat recently because Bobby Portis has seen a spoke in minutes at the five and has generated solid point-per-minute totals.