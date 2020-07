Lopez posted 17 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist in 17 minutes during Thursday's 113-92 scrimmage victory over the Spurs.

Lopez had an excellent performance in the Bucks' first scrimmage, showing off his two-way ability. During the regular season, Lopez racked up three performances with at least 15 points, two steals and two blocks, which all occurred in victories.