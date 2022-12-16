Lopez posted four points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes during Thursday's 142-101 loss to the Grizzlies.

Lopez and the rest of the Bucks' starters were pulled early in the blowout loss, with Lopez contributing just four points on poor efficiency. It marks the fourth straight game Lopez has finished with seven or fewer points, and Lopez may continue on that path with Khris Middleton firmly back in the mix. Lopez has provided a ton of fantasy value thanks to his block count thus far, but he'll need to continue contributing on that front to maintain value if his scoring wanes.