Lopez (rest) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Magic, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Bucks will get Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton back on the court for Monday's matchup, but Lopez will get a chance to rest after topping 30 minutes of playing time in the last three games. Bobby Portis should see increased run in the frontcourt against the Magic, while it wouldn't be surprising to see Lopez back in action Wednesday against Sacramento.