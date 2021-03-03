Lopez ended with 12 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and five rebounds in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 128-97 loss to the Nuggets.

Lopez is outside the top-150 for the past month and turned in another disappointing performance in the loss. He is somewhat of a spent force when it comes to fantasy basketball and despite still having some upside in blocks, his season average of 1.3 per game is far from must-roster material. While he should not be dropped for just anyone, moving on in certain situations may be the right move.