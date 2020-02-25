Bucks' Brook Lopez: Will play Tuesday
Lopez (back) will play in Tuesday's contest against Toronto, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
As anticipated, Lopez will officially be active in Tuesday's key matchup with the Raptors. Lopez will presumably resume a normal workload and start. The veteran center is currently averaging 10.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 54 outings with the Bucks this season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...