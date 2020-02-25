Play

Bucks' Brook Lopez: Will play Tuesday

Lopez (back) will play in Tuesday's contest against Toronto, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

As anticipated, Lopez will officially be active in Tuesday's key matchup with the Raptors. Lopez will presumably resume a normal workload and start. The veteran center is currently averaging 10.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 54 outings with the Bucks this season.

