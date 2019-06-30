Bucks' Brook Lopez: Will re-sign with Bucks
Lopez is expected to sign a four-year, $52 million deal with the Bucks onces free agency officially opens, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Lopez was a key ingredient in the Bucks' offense in the 2018-19 season. He averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and a career high 2.3 triples across 28.7 minutes per game. The 30-year-old figures to provide similar numbers going forward.
