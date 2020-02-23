Play

Bucks' Brook Lopez: Won't play Monday

Lopez will not play Monday against the Wizards due to a sore back.

The issue likely isn't anything serious, but the Bucks will exercise caution against an inferior opponent on the first half of a back-to-back. Expect Robin Lopez, as well as potentially Ersan Ilyasova and Marvin Williams, to be in line for increased minutes Monday.

