Bucks' Brook Lopez: Won't play Saturday
Lopez will be held out of Saturday's game against Charlotte due to a sore back.
The exact nature of the injury is unclear, though it seems as if Lopez hurt himself at some point towards the end of Friday's win with Cleveland. Lopez can be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's tilt with the Knicks, though a team update will likely clarify his availability prior to tipoff. Look for Robin Lopez to get a spot start at center, with D.J. Wilson in line to see a boost in minutes off the bench.
