Forbes tallied 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 20 minutes during Thursday's 113-84 win over Miami.

Forbes started the second half after Donte DiVincenzo (foot) went down and he ended up posting double figures in scoring for the second game in a row. The 27-year-old shooting guard could potentially start in Game 4 if DiVincenzo is sidelined for that contest. Forbes has gone 12-of-19 from downtown through the first three games of the series.