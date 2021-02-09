Forbes recorded 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during the Bucks' 125-112 victory over the Nuggets on Monday.

Forbes received the start with Jrue Holiday missing the game due to safety protocols and continued to play well. Coming off a game where he went 6-6 from behind the arc, Forbes stayed hot from three making 3-6 of his attempts. The guard hadn't played more then 22 minutes in a game this season and also collected a season-high in rebounds. Because of this strong performance, expect Forbes to start if Holiday is forced to sit again Wednesday.